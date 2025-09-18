Swedbank AB Has $136.94 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,961 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.15% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $136,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 13,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 289,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

