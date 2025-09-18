High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $452.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.