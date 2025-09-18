Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Raised by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $590.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $592.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $570.49 and its 200 day moving average is $522.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

