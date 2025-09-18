Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $597.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $576.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $540.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

