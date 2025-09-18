Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

