Bath Savings Trust Co Has $856,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6%

T stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

