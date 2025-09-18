Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Stryker stock opened at $376.60 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

