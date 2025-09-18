Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

