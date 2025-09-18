Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of V opened at $345.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

