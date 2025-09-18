Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.22. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $592.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

