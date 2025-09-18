Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,696 shares of company stock worth $33,243,774 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.9%

UBER opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.