Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PEP opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $178.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.