Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $484.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $484,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

