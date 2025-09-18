Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $186.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

