Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,684,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,818,000 after buying an additional 100,282 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.56. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

