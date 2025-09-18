Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.