Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 429.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

