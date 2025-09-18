ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

