Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $203.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

