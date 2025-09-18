Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $326.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

