Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 105,402 shares of company stock worth $21,742,629 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

