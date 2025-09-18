Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.16 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

