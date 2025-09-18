Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

