Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $341.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.