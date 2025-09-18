Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Increased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:V opened at $345.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

