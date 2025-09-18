Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 8,991 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

