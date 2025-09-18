iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

