Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.16 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

