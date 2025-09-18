FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Position Decreased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,445,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,284,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.7%

FDS stock opened at $335.87 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.80 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $424.44.

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.