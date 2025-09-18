Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,070 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

