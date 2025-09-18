Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 300.5% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

