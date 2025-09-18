Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

