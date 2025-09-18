Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

