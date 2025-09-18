1,644 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.6%

AMAT opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

