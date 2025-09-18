Swedbank AB Acquires 451,549 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 201.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $382,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

ROP stock opened at $509.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.00 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

