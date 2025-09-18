American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,292 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 212,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

