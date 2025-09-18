Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 75 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

PLTR stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.