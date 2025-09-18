Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $597.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

