NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,274 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $362.07 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

