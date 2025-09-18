Envision Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Envision Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Envision Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

