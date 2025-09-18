Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

