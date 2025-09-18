American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 561.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.