Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.31. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.