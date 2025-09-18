Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,963 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,523,000 after purchasing an additional 548,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.