Sovran Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 373,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,233,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

