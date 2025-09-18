Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after buying an additional 567,664 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.