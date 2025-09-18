Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $310,679,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

