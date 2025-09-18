Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

