Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,978 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.85 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

