Weinberger Asset Management Inc Sells 11,837 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Weinberger Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHV opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
